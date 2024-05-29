A resident living in the upper Hudson Valley region of New York state reported an odd sighting recently. The report says a strange object flew beneath the clouds for several minutes, before disappearing into thin air entirely above Chatham, New York.

A description from the report says the airborne device resembled some sort of dark colored object that was shaped like a grain of rice.

One obvious explanation could point to some sort of drone, though that would not explain how the object seemingly disappeared, according to the person's description.

The latest reported sighting sounds somewhat similar to an incident from late March, when a passenger on a flight leaving LaGuardia Airport filmed something resembling a dark flying cylinder buzz by at a very high rate of speed. The passenger filed a report with the Federal Aviation Administration, though there has been no official explanation.

Strange Object Vanishes Into Thin Air Above Columbia County

A report filed May 24 to the National Unidentified Flying Object Recording Center says a resident in Chatham was observing crows sitting on top of a tree, when they saw the object above that afternoon.

The person said at first they thought it was a drone, and pointed out the object to another person who was with them at the time. However, the report says the object proceeded to fly below the clouds over a nearby Price Chopper grocery store, and then suddenly “phase out of existence.".

This seems to indicate that the thing just simply vanished into nothing.

The object was described in the report as something resembling black stone, that was shaped like a grain of rice, with an "aura or haze surrounding it."