Rare Nova Explosion Will Be Visible in Skies Above New York State

If early April's solar eclipse wasn't enough, then scientists say another one in a lifetime experience to witness something remarkable is on the way. This will involve a rare chance to see an actual explosion in the night sky, that will appear as bright as the North Star, says Space.

Huge Stellar Explosion to Be Seen With Naked Eye

Astronomy buffs across New York and everywhere will get a chance to witness a nova explosion that will be visible for about a week, says ABC. Of course, the actual event transpired around three thousand years ago, for the binary star system where the explosions takes place is around 3,000 light years from Earth.

ABC says the explosions only happen every 80 to 100 years. The last time the explosion was seen from Earth was 1946, says scientists.

Space.com says the outburst happens when the star system T Coronae Borealis (T CrB), consisting of a red giant star and a white dwarf that are in orbit around each other. come to close together.

The resulting explosion is around "100,000 times greater than the annual output from our Sun", says ABC.

Scientists says the nova will arrive towards the later part of the year, possible around September. Space says that is just one of five observed recurring novae in our Milky Way galaxy.

To see the big boom, viewers should look to Corona Borealis, or the Northern Crown, which is found near Bootes and Hercules,