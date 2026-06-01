A 23-year-old Marist student pled guilty to more than a dozen felonies and admitted last week to installing cameras in a campus bathroom.

Kyle Petrozzi, 23, pleaded guilty Friday, May 29, to 15 Felony counts of Second-Degree Unlawful Surveillance, in Dutchess County Court.

According to the District Attorney, the incidents occurred over a period between April 27 and May 10, 2025 at Marist University.

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Petrozzi, who was enrolled as a senior, admitted to setting up surveillance cameras in gender neutral bathrooms throughout Dyson Hall "for no legitimate purpose." Several people, both men and women, were reportedly filmed inside the bathrooms without their knowledge.

Kyle Petrozzi/ Dutchess County DA Kyle Petrozzi/ Dutchess County DA loading...

Petrozzi was set to graduate in May 2025 but was expelled due to the allegations. Sentencing is scheduled for September 16, 2026.

"The defendant's actions represented a serious and disturbing invasion of privacy and a violation of the trust and sense of security that every person deserves, particularly in places where privacy is expected," District Attorney Anthony Parisi stated. "By secretly recording individuals without their knowledge or consent, the defendant victimized multiple people and caused understandable fear and distress. This guilty plea holds the defendant accountable for his conduct and reflects our Office's commitment to protecting victims and prosecuting crimes involving unlawful surveillance and exploitation."

The case was investigated by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department and is being prosecuted by Deputy Unit Chief Nicholas LaStella with the Special Victims Unit. The Honorable Jessica Segal is presiding over the case.

Any updates to this case can be sent to Jana.decamilla@townsquaremedia.com