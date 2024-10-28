It could be a sign that Halloween is very close, or we could be looking at another unexplained phenomena in the skies above New York? Or, there could be a very logical explanation for this like Chinese lanterns, or someone simply flying a drone?

Not to be confused with some recent natural wonders like meteors, Aurora Borealis, or eighty-thousand year comets that is. However, a resident living in New York claims they witnessed two reddish-orange lights, one of which descended "straight down at a speed too fast to land".

New York Still One of Leading States For UFO Reports

New York state has seen another busy year for sightings of alleged discs, orbs, and other unexplained airborne objects, One such report even claimed they witnessed an actual human abduction by an unidentified craft in May 2024, though there is absolutely no credible basis to this claim.

New York Residents Reports "Strange Red-Orange Lights" That Appeared in Sky

A resident of New York City filed the report to the National UFO Reporting Center September 28, claiming they witnessed two lights that "were the size of a shrunken golf ball". The unnamed witness described them as red, with a hint of orange, and being of "strange size, too big to be an aircraft light but too small to be anything else."

The encounter further described the incident as one of objects dimmed its light before going out of view behind a building. The "unusual" object then "moved vertically", and descended "straight down at a speed too fast to land", according to the report

The witness says "it seemed to appear and disappear before we stared at it through the window". The objects then dipped out of sight, as the witness say they feel like the flying craft were trying to avoid detection.

