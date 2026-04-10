A man is facing a long list of charges after leading police on a more than 20-mile high speed chase down the Thruway Wednesday night and then reportedly tossing a backpack containing a Kilo of Cocaine in the woods.

New York State Police attempted to stop a 2026 Nissan Altima traveling northbound on I-87 in the Town of Plattekill on Wednesday April 8, at 6:53 p.m., for multiple traffic violations.

But, when troopers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly "failed to comply, resulting in a pursuit."

That chase lasted about 22 miles, according to police, and reached speeds of up to 115 MPH. The car chase ended after a successful tire deflation deployment that disabled the Nissan, but that's when the driver later identified Shariff A. Frasier, 32, of Schenectady, fled on foot. A 29-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was detained at the scene, but later released.

Police said Frasier was arrested shortly after on Sawkill Road in the Town of Ulster.

As police searched the area, K9 Kell located a backpack that police say belonged to Frasier in a wooded area near Sawkill Road. Inside, they reportedly found a 1 kilogram of cocaine. About $3,000 cash was also found in the car, according to State Police.

Drugs and cash seized after car chase on the Thruway/NYSP Drugs and cash seized after car chase on the Thruway/NYSP loading...

Frasier was arrested and charged with:

First-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, felony;

Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Intent to Sell, felony;

First-Degree Reckless Endangerment, felony;

Resisting Arrest, misdemeanor;

Second-Degree Obstructing Governmental Administration, misdemeanor;

Third-degree Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, misdemeanor;

Third-Degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, misdemeanor;

and Multiple Traffic Tickets.

Frasier was arraigned at the Ulster County Central Arraignment Part and taken to the Ulster County Jail without bail.