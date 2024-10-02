Astronomers say that the Aurora Borealis might once again be seen as far south as New York state in the coming days. If you feel like you've read this headline a number of times this year, then you're certainly not alone. The reason for the increased displays is that our Sun is nearing the peak in its 11-year annual cycle.

Back in May, the strongest geomagnetic storm in almost twenty years brought vivid Northern Lights to skies above New York, and even all the way down to Florida. The Auroras turned the night skies a combination of glowing colors from May 10 to May 12, as part of a rare G5 geomagnetic storm , according to Space.

See Also: Shards of Halley's Comet to Streak Above the Skies of New York State

Since then, there have been other nights where the ghostly glowing lights were visible in New York, though these were slightly weaker displays.

While the Northern (and Southern) Lights are usually only seen in Earth's higher latitudes, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the current cycle of solar storms will peak by May 2025, which could make the lights a more frequent occurrence in states as far south as New York.

Huge Solar Storm Could Bring Northern Lights Back to New York State

The Space Weather Prediction Center reports that a very strong solar flare erupted from the Sun's surface October 1st. The disturbance was the second strongest flare thus far in the current solar cycle, with May's huge geomagnetic storm being the only one that was bigger, reports NASA.

If the Auroras do return to areas as far south as New York, they could arrive by late week or early weekend.

What Are the Northern Lights?

The Sun's solar winds send particles through space and towards the Earth at millions of miles per hour. The Earth's magnetic field deflects the solar wind, stretching the field until it sort of snaps these charged particles back down toward the planet.

See Also: UFO Filmed Flying By Passenger Plane Leaving Airport in New York?

Once these particles collide with the gases in our atmosphere, they begin to glow in a variety of ghostly displays and colors, according to the Canadian Space Agency.