If you’ve been seeing bright blue pinwheels spinning outside courthouses, schools, and public buildings lately, there’s a reason they’re suddenly everywhere.

They are a part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, observed every April.

The pinwheels may look cheerful, but they carry a serious message.

Each one is meant to represent "the kind of safe, happy childhood every kid deserves and a reminder of the children who don’t get that."

According to the National Children's Alliance, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys experience sexual abuse during childhood and in 2021, 1,820 children in the U.S. died from abuse or neglect.

Here in the Hudson Valley agencies turning awareness into action

In Westchester County, District Attorney Susan Cacace unveiled a pinwheel garden outside the county courthouse.

Pinwheels for Abuse Prevention/Westchester County District Attorney Pinwheels for Abuse Prevention/Westchester County District Attorney loading...

Her office is also selling pinwheels throughout April, with a goal of placing 407 — representing the number of cases prosecuted in 2025. Proceeds will benefit The Sharing Shelf, which supports local children in need.

Other counties are getting involved, too. In Sullivan County, residents are encouraged to wear blue, donate stuffed animals for children in crisis, and attend awareness events at places like the Galleria at Crystal Run.

Wallkill Police also have their pinwheels on full display.

Because child abuse often happens out of view, campaigns like this are designed to bring it into the open.

Those pinwheels might look small, but the message behind them isn’t.