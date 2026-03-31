Police in Hudson are sharing how they were part of a multi-agency case that stretched the span of the east coast to find a 2-year-old who was reported missing.

According to a press release from police today, Hudson Police received a request on March 18, for assistance in a parental absconding case involving a missing two-year-old child from Broward County, Florida on January 21, 2026.

Police say the department was contacted by ChildNet, Inc, a community-based care provider for the Florida Department of Children and Families. The organization had reportedly "conducted a nationwide investigative search, leading them to believe the child and parent were residing in the City of Hudson."

The Hudson Police Department's Patrol units and Detectives got to work- initiating an investigation in coordination with the New York State Police and Columbia County Department of Social Services-CPS Unit.

As a result, multiple welfare checks were conducted throughout the city.



Hudson Police and the New York State Police reportedly identified a possible location of the missing child and parent.

On March 23,police say both were safely located and taken into protective custody.

The child was subsequently placed with the Columbia County Department of Social Services and then later transferred to the State of Florida.



A family member was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration, however police will not be releasing any additional identifying information due to the sensitive nature of the case.