Comets are small bodies of ice that travel through deep space, and are known for releasing gasses when they come closer to the Sun and begin to melt. This produces the incredibly long "tails" that they are known for, which are made up of gas and dust.

According to Earth Sky, major comets arrive every five to ten years that are bright enough to see with the naked eye. Some famous comets are periodic, such as Halley's Comet. These comets can be expected back at the same interval of time as they orbit the Sun.

But some other comets take much longer than just a few decades to return. Live Science says that a bright comet that has not been seen for 80,000 years is set to peak in brightness later this week.

NASA Space News calls this one of the most exciting celestial events of the year.

Comet Could Be Seen For the First Time in 80K Years Over New York State

Live Science says that Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), or simply Comet 23, could be seen without the help of a telescope, as it passes near the Sun.

Scientists say the Comet 23 will be visible above the "east-southeast horizon" for those in the Northern Hemisphere about 30 minutes before sunrise between Friday, September 27 and Wednesday, October 2.

Sunday, September 29 and Monday the 30th will be the best days to see the comet before the glare of the Sun obscures the view, for those further north in areas such as New York, reports Live Science.

The comet may also be visible to the naked eye again (to the west) during the evening by October 12, says Live Science.