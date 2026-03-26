For the first time in more than 50 years, NASA is preparing to send astronauts around the Moon as part of the Artemis II mission.

The interstellar trip is being called a massive step toward putting humans back on the lunar surface.

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Four astronauts: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen are anxiously awaiting their celestial launch for a 10-day trip around the Moon and back.

They’ll be riding aboard NASA’s powerful Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft capsule which marks the first time humans will fly on this system.

The goal? Make sure everything actually works with people onboard, especially life support systems, before future missions go even further.

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There’s Just One Small Delay…

After a successful test run, NASA found a helium flow issue in part of the rocket, forcing engineers to roll everything back for repairs.

They’re fixing the issue, and double-checking systems before the next launch window, currently set for April 1.

One Small Step for Man, Or a New Home?

This mission isn’t just about going back to the Moon. NASA is actively working toward humans living there.

You read that right, I had to read the information several times myself to grasp it.

And we are not talking someday in a distant sci-fi future. They're planning and progressing. So this could be a reality- soon.

According to a report from the Weather Channel, plans tied to upcoming missions include:

Testing human survival systems

Sending rovers and infrastructure first

Building habitats on the lunar surface

Eventually establishing a long-term human presence

In other words, the Moon could go from a place we visit… to a place we work from.

Is Moon Living Possible?

Let’s be clear- this is not like setting up camp in the Hudson Valley.

The conditions of the Moon are brutally extreme:

Temperatures swing hundreds of degrees

There’s zero atmosphere, meaning constant radiation exposure

Dust is razor-sharp and sticks to everything

Some areas are colder than anywhere else in the solar system

BUT NASA’s plan is to figure out how humans can survive there anyway.