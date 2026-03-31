Newburgh residents: get ready for some new construction in the city.

Paperwork for FOUR new mixed-use buildings is moving through the city's planning board, totaling more than 120 new apartments proposed in the heart of the city.

Of the four proposals, three were submitted by Fifth Street Architecture, for properties on William Street and Broadway.

The William Street plans, first submitted in the summer of 2024, include a building with 21 apartments and two retail spaces.

William Street plan renderings/Newburgh Planning Dept. William Street plan renderings/Newburgh Planning Dept. loading...

The plans for Broadway would combine three current city lots for the new construction of a 5-story building with retail space at street level and 44 apartments above.

150-156 Broadway proposed building rendering/Newburgh Planning Department; Fifth Street Architecture 150-156 Broadway proposed building rendering/Newburgh Planning Department; Fifth Street Architecture loading...

Fifth Street Architecture is also looking to demolish an auto body shop currently sitting at 211 Broadway.

211 Broadway; Newburgh/google street view 211 Broadway; Newburgh/google street view loading...

The plans include replacing the existing building on the lot with another five-story mixed-use building with 56 apartments, ground-floor retail, and underground parking.

211 Broadway renderings /Newburgh Planning Dept. 211 Broadway renderings /Newburgh Planning Dept. loading...

Similarly, the proposal from Riverside Newburgh Realty lays out plans to demolish existing warehouse buildings at the site, replacing them with five connecting six-story buildings as a part of the Planned Waterfront District.

Newburgh-waterfront-buildings/Riverside Newburgh Realty Newburgh-waterfront-buildings/Riverside Newburgh Realty loading...

The construction would be intended for mixed-use development with a total of 172 apartments, 25,000 square feet of office space, along with 178 covered parking spaces and 300 uncovered parking spaces.

Waterfront at 2 Washington; Newburgh/Newburgh Planning Dept. Waterfront at 2 Washington; Newburgh/Newburgh Planning Dept. loading...

A public hearing was conducted at the Planning Board meeting on March 17 to hear from the community about the proposed plans for 2 Washington.

All of these proposals are still going through the planning and zoning processes in the city, before any construction will begin.