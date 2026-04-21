A teenager drowned in a tragic incident at a Catskill waterfall over the weekend.

Fawn's Leap/Google Maps Fawn's Leap/Google Maps loading...

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an apparent drowning on April 18, 2026 at 11:57 a.m.

According to police, it happened at the base of the waterfalls at Fawn’s Leap where a 15-year-old boy and a group of friends, all from Brooklyn, were swimming.

Police say the teen jumped off the lower ledge near the base of the falls, but the hydraulic current caused by the waterfall was too strong for him to swim out.

FBI Seeks Help to Identify Victims of Red Hook Teacher

FBI Seeks Help to Identify Victims of Red Hook Teacher

Read More: How A Former Teacher Targeted Teens Online In Red Hook | https://wpdh.com/fbi-hudson-valley-victims/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

All three of his friends reportedly entered the water in an attempt to pull him out, but they were unable to reach him and started to get pulled under as well.

The first responding NYS Forest Ranger made it to the victim and pulled him to shore, but he had been in the water for over 20 minutes at that point. Greene County Paramedics and Hunter Ambulance EMTs attempted life saving measures and the teenager was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital where resuscitative efforts were exhausted and he was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy was scheduled for April 20 and the investigation is continuing.