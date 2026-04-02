Man Arrested For Reportedly Threatening Woman and Toddler with a Gun
A Greene County man is facing some serious felony charges after police say he threatened a woman with a gun in front of a two-year-old!
Ingus Drozds, 44, of Tannersville, was arrested March 30, on felony weapons charges:
• Two counts of Felony Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon;
• Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child;
• Misdemeanor Second-degree Menacing;
• Misdemeanor Fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon;
• and Misdemeanor Criminal Purchase of a Semiautomatic Rifle
The investigation was started by New York State Police on March 20, at which time Drozds is accused "of menacing a 42-year-old woman with a firearm in the presence of a 2-year-old child."
The following day police searched his residence in Tannersville.
Police said in his home they found an AR-15 5.56/.223 caliber semi-automatic rifle and a Nine Amend2 30-round high-capacity magazines with red followers.
While Drozds was at John F. Kennedy International Airport on March 30, he was arrested by ICE and then subsequently turned over to the New York State Police.
He was arraigned in Catskill and then taken to the Greene County Jail, with bail was set at $50,000 cash or $50,000 bond.
The victim was issued a full stay away order of protection.