Top 5 Highest Rated Hudson Valley Dive Bars

We've got the Hudson Valley's top 5 favorite dive bars.

According to National Day Calendar, National Dive Bar Day is this Thursday (July 7), and it's a day to raise a toast to the place where friends gather and memories are made. One can observe National Dive Bar Day by visiting their favorite, local dive bar with friends and using #NationalDiveBarDay to share on social media.

There have been so many fun times at area dive bars over the years, including out in Walden, NY at the old East Side Bar and Grill. A bar that was once known as The Wreck Room. Had many a fun night out there djing rock/metal nights for the biker crowds with my boy Big Jim (Jim Callahan).

Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie has always been a favorite hang-out over the years. It's definitely been one of my favorite places to hang out at. I also frequent The Derby in Poughkeepsie but I wouldn't consider The Derby a dive bar (it's actually a nice bar and restaurant).

We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite dive bar was in the Hudson Valley and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Dive Bars

5. Arlington Grill

A Poughkeepsie staple, not only known for great drinks but also amazing breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Great Bloody Mary's too! Arlington Grill is a true hometown dive bar located at 770 Main St in Poughkeepsie, NY.

4. Snapper Magee's

A Kington staple, known for being the city's coolest bar, Snappers is a dirty little rock n roll dive bar with a great jukebox. You definitely need to stop in here for a beer. Snapper Magee's is located at 59 N Front St in Kingston, NY.

3. Hopewell Inn

Hopewell Inn is the oldest bar in Dutchess County dating back to the late 1800s. There's been many a fun night for me spent at this bar over the years, checking out some live music back in the day including seeing SATO do their Ozzy tribute there. The bar nowadays has an outdoor beach area with actual sand and a tiki bar atmosphere that is very popular with customers ready for summer fun. Hopewell Inn is located at 488 NY-376 in Hopewell Junction, NY.

2. Snug Harbor and Grill

Known as the best little dive bar in New Paltz, Snugs is an awesome, locally-owned bar with great people, music, and style. Snug Harbor is located at 38 Main St in New Paltz, NY.

1. Noah's Ark

Always known as the late-night place to be, Noah's Ark is a true dive bar. I've been going to this place for as far back as I can remember, and the party doesn't truly start here till well past midnight. I can recall the days that this bar had shag carpeting. Always a fun bar with great staff, there's no wonder why the majority of the Hudson Valley consider Noah's (or the Boat as it's referred to by many loyal customers) their favorite dive bar. Noah's Ark is located at 135 Mill St in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Noah's Ark was the most popular Hudson Valley area dive bar by an overwhelming majority. Other honorable mentions that just missed the top 5 list include Whiskey Ally's in Newburgh, Georgie O's in Hyde Park, and the Sharon Valley Tavern (located just outside the Hudson Valley in nearby Sharon, CT).