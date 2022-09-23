Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie is inviting patrons to a farewell weekend coming up in October.

Always known as the late-night place to be, Noah's Ark on Mill Street was always a true dive bar. I've been going to this place for as far back as I can remember, and the party doesn't truly start here till well past midnight.

I can recall the days that this bar had shag carpeting. Always a fun bar with great staff, there's no wonder why the majority of the Hudson Valley have considered Noah's (or the Boat as it's referred to by many loyal customers) their favorite dive bar. The bar placed number 1 on our list of Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Dive Bars.

Noah's Ark Owner Mike Reed Suddenly Passes

It was announced in late August that Noah's Ark owner Mike Reed had passed away unexpectedly, and customers were mourning the loss of the beloved bar owner.

I had always had a great relationship with Mike Reed (or Reeder as friends would call him). Whenever I'd go to Noah's and run into him, he would always ask about how the radio business was going, and we'd chat about rock n roll for a while. He also would talk to me about shows that he was booking or had booked. Genesis was one of his favorite bands, and he'd often book a Genesis tribute band in various area venues called The Musical Box, which is a tribute to early Genesis featuring Peter Gabriel. I also had the opportunity to DJ various parties at Noah's over the years thanks to Reeder, including some memorable Halloween bashes over the years.

A Farewell to Noah's Ark

Noah's Ark took to social media and posted to their official Facebook Page about a farewell weekend taking place at the bar Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8 from 4 pm til midnight. We're sure this is a weekend that will be very well attended and I plan on stopping by at some point over the course of the two-day event myself. A lot of memories at that place.

No word on what is going to happen to the spot at 135 Mill Street in Poughkeepsie, NY which is home to the bar and various apartments. I've only heard a lot of rumors. I've personally heard everything from the place being sold and that there will no longer be a bar, to that it will be all apartments, to the possibility that another bar will in fact be taking over the spot.

Whatever the case may be, one thing is sure, there will never be another Noah's Ark.