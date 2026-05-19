Hudson Valley Attraction From 1980s Goes on the Market

An iconic sight in the Hudson Valley has been put on the market in hopes of finding someone who wants to bring back those sweet memories.

Long before kids stared at their phones all day, families would jump in the car and head out to have fun together in the outdoors. A hotspot that many Hudson Valley Gen-Xers remember visiting as a kid is now up for sale in the Hudson Valley, and all of those memories have started to flood back.

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Hudson Valley Landmark Up for Sale

A longtime local attraction that once introduced generations of Hudson Valley residents to skiing, tubing and summer fun is officially up for sale.

According to a new commercial real estate listing, the former Sawkill Family Ski Center on Hill Road is up for sale. The former recreational area is being marketed as a nearly 20-acre property with mountain views and room for future development. The listing highlights the area's longtime history as a family entertainment destination with skiing, waterslides, mini golf and go-karts all once operating on the site.

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Do You Remember the Sawkill Family Ski Center?

If you grew up in the Hudson Valley during the 1980s, 1990s or early 2000s, there’s a good chance you either skied at Sawkill or knew somebody who did.

Unlike the massive Catskill ski resorts, Sawkill was smaller, cheaper and much less intimidating for beginners. Parents could bring their kids there without spending a fortune, and plenty of local students learned how to ski on those Kingston slopes.

And during the warmer months, the place transformed into a summer attraction with waterslides, mini golf and go-karts that became a regular stop for Hudson Valley families once school let out.

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Small Hudson Valley Ski Hills are Disappearing

Over the years, small family-run ski areas like Sawkill started facing challenges that became harder and harder to overcome.

Snowmaking equipment became more expensive. Insurance costs climbed. Winters became less predictable. Bigger ski resorts also started pulling more visitors away with larger trails, hotels and destination packages.

Eventually, many of the smaller hometown hills across New York quietly shut down.

The asking price for the Sawkill property is $1.95 million. More details about the property can be found from Rand Realty.