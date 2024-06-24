Popular Reality Television Star Spotted Rockin Out at Bethel Woods

Television star was seen at recent concert by The Who's Roger Daltrey.

The Hudson Valley is a hotbed for celebrity sightings, and Bethel Woods in particular seems to bring out celebrities during their concert seasons each year. Just last year, a performance from Hollywood Vampires (Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry ) brought out many stars who were in attendance including Twisted Sister bassist Mark "the Animal" Mendoza, drummer Simon Kirke from Bad Company, and actor Butch Patrick (aka Eddie Munster).

Many in attendance at the recent Roger Daltrey concert may have seen a familiar face rocking out in the crowd. Counting Cars is an American reality television show shown on the History channel and produced by Leftfield Pictures.

The series, which is the third spinoff of Pawn Stars, is filmed in Las Vegas, where it chronicles the daily activities at Count's Kustoms, an automobile restoration and customization company owned and operated by Danny Koker a.k.a. The Count, who previously appeared as a recurring expert on Pawn Stars. In a format similar to another Pawn Stars spinoff, American Restoration, the series follows Koker and his staff as they restore and modify classic automobiles and motorcycles.

Danny Koker obviously knows a lot about repair and restoration of motor vehicles, automobiles, and motorcycles in particular, but he also knows his rock n roll, Koker fronts a Las Vegas hard rock band called Count's 77. Fans are pleased to find that Koker is exactly the same in person as he is on television.

Counting Cars Star Danny Koker Rockin Out at Roger Daltrey Concert at Bethel Woods

Glenn Bookbinder of Glen Rock, New Jersey spotted Danny Koker in his signature bandana in the crowd and the two took a selfie together while rockin out to Roger Daltrey in the pavilion at Bethel woods on June 16th. Bookbinder said he was in good spirits and a nice guy.

Koker films episodes of the show during weekdays, then often flies to concert venues around the country on weekends to perform. Perhaps he had a gig in the area recently when he dropped by Bethel Woods for the Roger Daltrey concert, which was an amazing show by the way, capping off a great opening weekend that also included a show from fellow Woodstock Music Festival alumni John Fogerty.

