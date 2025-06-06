The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee that says on their website that it is state law that "all drivers take precautions, including slowing down and moving over, to avoid a crash with any vehicle stopped along the roadway."

New York State implemented the Move Over Law in 2010 to "prevent collisions with emergency vehicles that were stopped on the roadway. " The website says that law has been expanded several times to also cover hazard vehicles, highway worker vehicles, and tow trucks.

In 2023, the law was expanded again to cover all vehicles stopped on the roadway.

New York State Trooper Seriously Injured In Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on June 6, 2025, at about 12:30 PM., a trooper was conducting a traffic stop involving a Honda Odyssey on the New York State Thruway westbound west of Exit 26 when a tractor (not pulling a trailer) struck the rear of the patrol vehicle which then struck the Honda.

Officials say the the trooper, who was standing on the passenger side of the vehicle, was thrown over the guardrail and down the embankment. The trooper suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and has been transported to Albany Medical Center, according to a report.

The driver and passenger of the Honda have been transported to St. Mary’s hospital in Amsterdam with minor injuries. Updates will be provided when available, according to New York State Police.