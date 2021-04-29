We don't really need to remind you just how treacherous the roads across the the state can be. On any given day you'll be faced with obstacles, blind spots, narrow lanes, plus potentially thousands of other generally horrible drivers. But there are some that you just should avoid during rush hour, if possible. A new list of the 5 Most Dangerous Roads in New York reaffirms what many already knew. But did you know that the top two roads on the list run through the Hudson Valley?

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway ws number one. Many upon many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly. According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile long road was the scene to 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period. The report indicates that the majority of theses accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.

A big part of the Taconic is only narrow two lanes, and you definitely feel like space is running out fast as you maneuver around the twists and turns. The miles of smashed up guard rail along the road can certainly attest to this. Also, the wind can suddenly hit your vehicle out of nowhere, sending you into the car right next to you if you're not paying attention. And then there's the drivers. People don't obey speed limits, they tailgate, they cut others off, even with limited space. Sadly, aggressive drivers are mostly to blame for all the accidents.

Right behind the Taconic of Ahearne's list is I-87, from New York City to Montreal. According to their figures, the deadliest part of the road is from Ramapo, in Rockland County, to Albany. Number 3 was Niagara Falls Boulevard, #4 the Hempstead Turnpike, and #5 Upper Broadway in Manhattan.

