A teenager was arrested at a Rockland County High School Friday after police responded to a fight between two students.

In a post on Facebook, the Ramapo Police Department shared photos of police responding March 6, 2026 to a report of a fight in progress at Suffern High School.

Two students were reportedly fighting and when school staff intervened to break up the fight, police said one of the students assaulted a staff member.

Police arrest 16 year old at Suffern High School March 6, 2026/Town of Ramapo PD Facebook Police arrest 16 year old at Suffern High School March 6, 2026/Town of Ramapo PD Facebook loading...

Faculty, school administrators, and the Town of Ramapo Police Department School Resource Officer immediately intervened. The SRO then took a 16-year-old student into custody without further incident.

The teen was transported to Ramapo Police Headquarters and is currently being processed on felony-level charges. According to police, the staff member who was assaulted was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and/or arrests may follow.