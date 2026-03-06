Teen Charged in Troubling Incident at Rockland County High School
A teenager was arrested at a Rockland County High School Friday after police responded to a fight between two students.
In a post on Facebook, the Ramapo Police Department shared photos of police responding March 6, 2026 to a report of a fight in progress at Suffern High School.
Two students were reportedly fighting and when school staff intervened to break up the fight, police said one of the students assaulted a staff member.
Faculty, school administrators, and the Town of Ramapo Police Department School Resource Officer immediately intervened. The SRO then took a 16-year-old student into custody without further incident.
The teen was transported to Ramapo Police Headquarters and is currently being processed on felony-level charges.
According to police, the staff member who was assaulted was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and/or arrests may follow.
"The Ramapo Police Department would like to recognize the quick response and cooperation of the Suffern High School faculty, staff and security personnel in helping to bring this situation under control. The safety of our students, educators, and school community remains a top priority. We will continue working closely with schools in our jurisdiction to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our school community."