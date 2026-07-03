A summertime stomach bug is making people sick across the country, and New York has been hit harder than any other state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite that causes an illness known as cyclosporiasis. Since early May, officials have confirmed 145 cases nationwide, with New York reporting the highest number of infections.

According to the CDC, between 31 and 80 New Yorkers have gotten sick so far. Twenty people have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported. Health officials also believe the actual number of cases is likely much higher because many infections go unreported.

What are the symptoms?

Cyclospora is a parasite that typically spreads through contaminated food or water. Symptoms can include:

Watery diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Bloating

The CDC says every confirmed case in this outbreak has been linked to food consumption, and none of the patients had traveled internationally in the two weeks before getting sick. Investigators are still working to identify the exact source.

While there are no confirmed cases tied specifically to the Hudson Valley, the high number of infections statewide means it's worth practicing good food safety this summer.

Wash fresh produce thoroughly,

use clean water when preparing meals,

and contact your healthcare provider if severe diarrhea lasts more than a few days or you become dehydrated.