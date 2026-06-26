Just a few months after the Hudson Valley rallied behind his dream, Dutchess County's Tyrel Albin has officially graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training.

Back in May, we shared Tyrel's remarkable journey from homelessness to military service. The 18-year-old found stability through Pat's Place, Hudson River Housing's transitional housing program in Poughkeepsie, where he worked toward one goal: earning a place in the United States Air Force.

Now, that dream has become reality.

From Struggle To Strength: Tyrel Takes Flight To Boot Camp

From Struggle To Strength: Tyrel Takes Flight To Boot Camp

Read More: Tyrel Albin's Journey From Homelessness To Military Service |

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino shared the exciting update this week, announcing that Albin successfully completed boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, and officially earned the title of Airman.

"Talk about an absolute hometown hero," Serino wrote on social media, praising Albin's determination and perseverance through difficult circumstances.

One familiar face from the Hudson Valley was there to witness the milestone.

Chrissy Tuttle of Hudson River Housing, a friend of the Boris Show, traveled to Texas to watch Albin cross the graduation stage.

According to Serino, Tuttle described the ceremony as "one of the best things she has ever been able to witness," a fitting moment for someone who watched Albin overcome tremendous obstacles to reach this point.

The graduation marks another chapter in a story that has inspired many throughout Dutchess County. Before leaving for basic training this spring, community members gathered for a send-off cookout to celebrate his next step. That same social media attention even helped reconnect Albin with long-lost family members, allowing him to speak with his grandmother and uncle before departing for Texas.

His journey isn't over yet.

Airman Albin is now headed to Pensacola, Florida, where he'll attend technical training before receiving his first permanent assignment. According to Serino, he's hoping that assignment takes him all the way to Japan!

Congratulations to Airman Tyrel Albin, and thank you for your service.