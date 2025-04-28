Calls over an erratic driver on the New York State Thruway lead police to vehicle that was reportedly all over the road. An out-of-state man was arrested after offcials say they received reports that he was actually consuming behind the wheel. The arrest occurred late Thursday night, according to a police report.

According to the website of Tilem & Associates, P.C., If you are convicted of an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge in New York, you could face a fine between $1,000 and $2,500, license revocation for at least one year, a mandatory installation of an ignition interlock device, and a maximum jail sentence of one year.

Man Allegedly Drove Over 3X Legal Limit On New York State Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 24, at approximately 9:50 PM., troopers from the State Police barracks in Tarrytown were dispatched for multiple reports of a vehicle driving in an erratic manner southbound on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.

Troopers say that witnesses reported that the vehicle was driving all over the road and the operator appeared to be consuming alcohol while driving.

Troopers said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as a 30-year-old man from Tenafly, New Jersey. While Troopers were interviewing the suspect, they said that observed indicators of intoxication including open alcohol in the vehicle.

Due to the high level of intoxication, troopers said they were unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests, and the suspect was placed into custody for DWI.

The suspect was transported to Tarrytown for processing, where police say that he recorded a 0.25% BAC, more than triple the legal limit in the state of New York.

The suspect was issued an appearance ticket to return to Yonkers City Court on May 30.