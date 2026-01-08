The Big 50: WPDH Album of the Week

As part of WPDH's 50th anniversary celebration, we've been asking listeners for their favorite rock albums of all time. This weekend we'll feature The Beatles Abbey Road.

WPDH is compiling a list of listener favorite albums (a top 50) to be featured each week as the WPDH Album of the Week for our 50th anniversary. For the past 50 years, WPDH has been your home for the greatest rock music ever recorded. From cranking up the volume on your morning commute to soundtracking unforgettable moments in your life, classic rock has been there every step of the way. Now it’s time to celebrate five whole decades on the air.

Albums That Defined Eras

Over the past half-century, classic rock has delivered some of the most iconic albums of all time. Records like Rumours by Fleetwood Mac captured raw emotion and unforgettable melodies, while Pink Floyd’s The Wall pushed the boundaries of concept albums and arena-sized ambition. AC/DC’s Back in Black became a thunderous comeback and one of the best-selling albums in history, and Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. turned blue-collar stories into stadium anthems.

Submit your favorite albums here for inclusion for the WPDH Album of the Week. This week its The Beatles Abbey Road from start to finish.

About The Beatles Abbey Road

Abbey Road is The Beatles' eleventh studio album, the final one they recorded (though Let It Be was released later completed before the band's break-up in April 1970), and is considered a masterpiece, famous for its iconic zebra crossing cover photo and hit songs like "Here Comes the Sun" and "Come Together," created amidst band tension as a final, brilliant collaboration at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

Abbey Road was an instant commercial success upon its release receiving mixed reviews, but eventually selling over 30 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. We'll play Abbey Road from The Beatles in its entirety Sunday night at 11pm.

