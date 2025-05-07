New York State Police say that a man is facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges after a dangerous high-speed chase on the Thruway early Sunday. The driver had initially been pulled over by police, though he allegedly resisted officials and fled the scene.

A report says that speeds exceeded over one-hundred miles per hour, as authorities were forced to deploy a tire deflation device an attempt to end the chase before any other drivers in the area were harmed.

Impaired New York State Man Allegedly Lead Police On 120 MPH Chase On Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that on May 4, at approximately 3:21 a.m., troopers from Coxsackie observed a 2016 Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound on Interstate 87, in the town of Athens, in violation of multiple vehicle and traffic laws.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and interviewed the driver and sole occupant, identified as a 31-year-old man from Albany. During the investigation, troopers said that they determined the suspect was driving impaired.

Multiple attempts were made to detain the suspect, who police say physically resisted arrest and managed to flee the scene in the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

See Also: Witnesses Report Man Drinking Alcohol On NY State Thruway

The driver traveled northbound on I-87, allegedly reaching speeds more than 120 MPH. A tire deflation device was deployed, which ultimately disabled the vehicle.

The pursuit concluded safely on the eastern shoulder of the highway following a coordinated effort by responding units. New York State Police report that the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

A police report states that a search of the vehicle and surrounding area resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics, including over one gram of crack/cocaine, over 140 grams of cocaine, and more than 15 grams of fentanyl.

The suspect was transported to State Police barracks in Catskill for processing.