Police to Begin Major Driving Crackdown on Hudson Valley Roads

If you’re heading across I-84 or cruising along Route 9 this week, don’t be surprised if you see flashing lights in your rearview mirror.

Police across the Hudson Valley are beginning a major crackdown that will affect drivers from the Thruway to smaller roads throughout the region.

Major Driving Enforcement to begin in Hudson Valley

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Police and local departments will are increasing patrols starting on Monday, March 9. The aim is to target drunk, impaired, distracted and reckless drivers.

That means that commuters can expect to see more checkpoints and more patrol cars watching the roads over the next week or so.

The effort is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and happens every year around St. Patrick’s Day, when celebrations that include alcohol can lead to impaired driving.

In addition to DWI checkpoints, officers will also be looking for speeding, distracted driving and people who ignore New York’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down or change lanes when passing emergency vehicles on the shoulder.

Expect Thousands of Tickets to be Written

If last year’s numbers are any indication, officers will be busy this week.

During the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign in 2025, police across New York arrested 1,224 drivers for DWI. Officers also handed out 10,314 speeding tickets and issued 55,661 tickets overall for various violations.

Officials say the goal isn’t to ruin anyone’s celebration. It’s to prevent tragedies before they happen.

According to national data, drunk driving kills nearly 12,000 people each year in the United States, with one alcohol-related crash death happening about every 45 minutes.