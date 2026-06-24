A cheese recall is expanding in New York after a person died from Listeria Outbreak linked to the dairy product.

New Yorkers are being urged to check their refrigerators after a major cheese recall was expanded to include every cheese product made by Clover Hill Dairy.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Maryland-based Clover Hill Dairy has expanded its recall of all cheeses sold under the Clover Hill Dairy brand due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially dangerous bacteria that can cause serious illness.

The recalled products were distributed in several states, including New York, and may have been sold under other brand names such as KESSO, Quesos La Ricura, Izalco, De Mi Pueblo, and Rio Lindo.

Health officials say the outbreak has already been linked to nine illnesses, eight hospitalizations, and one death.

The recall includes a wide range of products, from ricotta and soft Mexican-style cheeses to cheddar, Monterey Jack, Colby, pepper jack, cheese curds, and flavored varieties. Products were sold at farmers markets, retail locations, and through third-party distributors. SEE THE FULL LIST

Listeria infections can be especially dangerous for older adults, pregnant women, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms may include:

fever,

headache,

nausea,

stomach pain,

diarrhea,

and muscle stiffness.

In pregnant women, infections can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth.

Consumers are advised not to eat any Clover Hill Dairy cheese products currently on the market. The FDA recommends returning recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone who purchased specialty cheese products in New York recently should check packaging carefully. The manufacturer permit number associated with the recall is "24-128."