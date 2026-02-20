“Suspicious Activity” Leads to Weapons Arrest in Putnam County

Members of the Putnam County Sheriff's were required recently in the Town of Southeast to handle a situation where one individuals behavior drew reactions of concern from community members. The situation would end with an individual being placed under arrested and charged.

Suspicious Activity at Southeast Bank

The situation started to unfold at a local bank in Southeast on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. According to the press release issued by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office to their social media pages, deputies received a call and responded to the bank after bank officials reported concerns regarding a customer’s behavior. That behavior included frequent access to safe deposit boxes and the wearing of what appeared to be a bulletproof vest while inside the bank.

This would lead to the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) initiated an investigation. Flash forward to earlier this week, on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, where investigators would locate the suspect, identified simply as 36-year old male, in the Village of Brewster. They then were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

At the time of his arrest, the individual was wearing a bulletproof vest, a ballistic helmet and was found to be in possession of multiple large knives and an air-powered imitation firearm.

Search Warrant Execution and Charges

Law enforcement was able to obtain search warrants for the suspects residence also located in the village, and for safe deposit boxes associated to him at the bank. Those searches resulted in law enforcement discovering and seizing multiple electronic stun devices, additional bulletproof vests and ballistic plates, imitation firearms, and other items of concern.

Officially, the unidentified suspect would be charged with the crimes of...

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor – First Offense (Class A Misdemeanor)

The suspect was issued an appearance ticket to reappear in the Village of Brewster Court at a later unspecified date. After his being arrested and charged, the suspect was taken to a local hospital for mental health evaluation and treatment.

Previous Stories: Suspect Arrested in Putnam County Illegal Steroid Operation

Information regarding this incident was forwarded to the Putnam County Threat Assessment Management Team. The press release concluded with the statement that at this time, there is no ongoing threat to the community.

