4th of July Fireworks & Celebrations in the Hudson Valley 2026
Looking for a full list of 4th of July fireworks, parades, and events in the Hudson Valley for America's 250th Anniversary! We've got the scoop on where you can find all the festivities for 2026! If you are looking for Fireworks, family-friendly festivals, live music, food trucks, parades, and more -- here's where to celebrate the 4th of July! If we are missing an event, you can send it to us here.
Below is a map of all of the places you'll be able to find fireworks shows across the Hudson Valley. Below the map, we have a complete list of events happening with and without fireworks in the Hudson Valley region.
Do you know of a firework show or 4th of July celebration that you don't see listed? Submit it to us here and we'll add it to our list!
Where to See Fireworks in The Hudson Valley
Map Guide:
Red Star: Before July 4th
Black: On July 4th
Blue: After July 4
2026 Hudson Valley Fireworks and Independence Day Celebrations
*An asterisk indicates a 4th of July event or festival that does not include fireworks.
4TH OF JULY EVENTS & FIREWORKS FOR DUTCHESS COUNTY
Amenia, NY
Four Brothers Drive‑In Fireworks Movie Night
Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
Time: 10:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Location: Four Brothers Drive‑In Theatre, Amenia
Admission: Ticketed (movie + fireworks); reserve in advance.
Details: Two PG‑13 movies, live music, mini‑golf & fire‑pit, then fireworks; glamping Airstreams available.
Beacon, NY
City of Beacon Fireworks
Date: ?
Time: 8:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Location: Memorial Park, Robert Cahill Dr.
Admission Price: Free
Details: Celebrate with a festive fireworks show at Memorial Park! Come early to grab a bite from the food trucks before the sky lights up at dusk. Limited parking.
Hopewell Junction, NY
East Fishkill – Summer Concert & Fireworks
Date: ?
Time: 9:15 PM
Location: Hopewell Recreation Park, Hopewell Junction
Admission: Free
Details: Rock ’n’ roll tribute concert (Adam & the Newhearts), then fireworks at dusk. Bring your own lawn chair!
City of Poughkeepsie / Walkway Over The Hudson Fireworks
Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Location: Waryas Park / Walkway Over the Hudson
Admission Price: Waryas Park = Free, Walkway Ticket: $25, Seniors/Vets: $20, 12 & Under: FREE (Must reserve a ticket)
Details: Watch for free from Waryas Park, at the base of Main Street; or purchase a ticket for a vantage point at Walkway Over the Hudson, www.walkway.org.
Mid‑Hudson Discovery Museum Viewing Party: Independence Day Celebration
Date: ?
Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location: Mid‑Hudson Discovery Museum
Admission: Per car: covers museum + parking + fireworks viewing. MEMBERS: $60 per car. NON-MEMBERS: $70 per car. PICNIC PASS ADD-ON: $25 per car
Reserve your spot today by calling (845) 471-0589
Details: Family‑friendly museum night with covered picnic space and direct view of the fireworks.
Wappingers Falls, NY
Renegades Fireworks at Heritage Financial Park
Date: July 2-4, 2026
Time: Baseball game at 7:05 p m, followed by fireworks
Location: Heritage Financial Park, Wappingers Falls
Admission: Ticketed (for baseball game & fireworks); check Renegades website for prices.
Details: Minor‑league baseball game followed by a giant fireworks show. Festivities include games, contests, food vendors.
Fishkill, NY
Annual Fourth of July Reading of the Declaration of Independence
Date: ?
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Van Wyck Hall
Admission: Free
Details: Join the Village of Fishkill for its annual Fourth of July reading of the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the Village Hall starting at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. As an added bonus, the Fishkill Historical Society welcomes a Benjamin Franklin reenactor to read the Declaration.
Hyde Park, NY
Annual 4th of July Parade
Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
Time: Parade kicks off at 10:00 AM
Location: North Along Rte. 9 from the Drive-In to Town Hall
Admission: Free
Details: Participants should have at least 1 American Flag on their vehicles/floats
Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: Displays begin shortly after dusk. Location: Stanford Recreation Park, 40 Creamery Road, Stanfordville, NY 12581 Admission: Free! Details: A classic, community-driven display hosted by the Town of Stanford and the Stanford Historical Society.
4TH OF JULY EVENTS & FIREWORKS FOR ORANGE COUNTY
Cornwall, NY
Date: Saturday, July 4th, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Location: Multiple Locations, Fireworks at Rings Pond
Admission Price: Free
Details: Cornwall's 4th of July celebration has quite the all-day lineup featuring a pet show, firehouse breakfast, pie eating contest, children's games, duck derby, live music, parade, flag ceremony, fireworks at rings pond, and A LOT more!
Circleville, NY
Independence Day Fireworks
Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026
Time: Gates open at 6pm
Location: Town of Wallkill Golf Course, 30 Creamery Road, Circleville, NY
Details: Independence Day celebration featuring fireworks, food trucks, summer fun, reenactments, a DJ, and give-aways!
Goshen, NY
LEGOLAND'S Red, White, & Boom Celebration
Date: Saturday, July 5, 2026
Time: Opens at 10AM, Fireworks at 9:15PM
Location: 1 Legoland Way, Goshen, NY
Admission Price: Tickets Required
Details: Celebrate July 4th at LEGOLAND® New York Resort’s Red, White & BOOM! event, featuring a unique fireworks show that transforms into LEGO® bricks (weather permitting). Enjoy live music, themed food, shows, and hands-on LEGO fun—all included with regular admission.
Middletown, NY
Stars & Stripes Celebration
Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Fancher Davidge Park - 158-170 Lake Ave. Middletown
Admission Price: Free
Details: The 2026 Stars and Stripes Celebration in Middletown will feature music from DJ Echo at 7PM with fireworks to follow at nightfall!
Monroe, NY
Village of Monroe Independence Day Celebration
Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
Time: 6:00 - 11:00 pm
Location: Route 17M & Lake Street, Monroe, NY
Admission Price: Free
Details: Rain Date - July 10th
Newburgh, NY
Town of Newburgh Community Day
Date: Thursday July 2nd, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location: Algonquin Park/Cronomer Park in Newburgh
Admission Price: Free
Details: Town of Newburgh Community Day will feature family fun for all including food trucks, vendors, live music from Hudson Blue, and a fireworks show!
Port Jervis, NY
Food Trucks & Fireworks Festival
Date: Thursday, July 2nd, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location: Riverside Park - 4th Street Port Jervis, NY
Admission Price: $5 General Admission, 12 & Under: Free
Details: At the Port Jervis Food Truck and Fireworks Festival, expect food trucks (pay as you go), live music, and fireworks at dark!
4TH OF JULY EVENTS & FIREWORKS FOR SULLIVAN COUNTY
Liberty, NY
Liberty 4th of July
Date: Saturday, July 4th, 2026
Time: Fun begins at 10AM
Location: Main Street, Liberty NY 12754
Admission: Free
Details: A patriotic parade, Live entertainment, Artisan & craft booths, Delicious food and drinks, An all-make, all-model car show, and Fireworks at dusk! RAIN DATE: Sunday, July 5th, 2026
Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Location: Wurtsboro Airport, 50 Barone Road
Admission Price: Free
Details: The Town of Mamakating will host its annual fireworks and drone show on July 11. The event features a traditional fireworks display combined with a synchronized drone light show, creating one of the more unique summer celebrations in Sullivan County. Additional information on entertainment, vendors, parking, and viewing locations is expected to be released closer to the event date.
4TH OF JULY EVENTS & FIREWORKS FOR ULSTER COUNTY
Kingston, NY
City of Kingston Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks
Date:
Time: 6:30 PM start, Fireworks at Dusk
Location: Roundout
Admission Price: Free
Details: Visit the Roundout Creek area of Kingston to take in some festive fireworks. Music entertainment provided by the NY Funk Alliance who will be performing R&B, Motown, Disco, Classic Rock, Pop Country, & Contemporary Favorites on the T.R. Gallo Park City Stage.
Saugerties, NY
4th of July Parade & Fireworks
Date:
Time: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Location: Parade: Washington Ave/Robert Moser Drive | Fireworks: Cantine Field
Admission Price: Free
Details: At 11:00 AM the parade kicks off, and at 10:00 PM head over to Cantine Field for a fireworks display!
Highland, NY
Haviland Road Fireworks
Date:
Time: 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM
Location: 87 Haviland Rd, Highland, NY
Admission: Free
Details: A community fireworks show at a central Highland location—bring chairs and snacks!
Old Fashioned Fireworks
Date:
Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location: 39 Main Street, Highland NY 12528
Admission: Free
Details: Come down to the Town Field and enjoy a night of Good Old Fashioned Fireworks!
New Paltz, NY
Ulster County Fairgrounds Fireworks Celebration
Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Fireworks at dusk)
Location: Ulster County Fairgrounds, 249 Libertyville Rd, New Paltz
Admission Price: $5 per person, Kids Under 10 FREE
Details: Large community celebration hosted by Local at Heart featuring live music, food trucks, beer garden, vendors, kids’ activities, car show, and fireworks at dusk. The event supports local food pantries and veterans.
Mohonk Mountain House
Date: July 2 – July 5, 2026
Time: Evening activities throughout stay (fireworks-style celebration programming varies nightly)
Location: Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, NY
Admission Price: NOT open to the public — overnight guests only (multi-night minimum required)
Details: Mohonk Mountain House does not host a public fireworks event, but instead runs a private Fourth of July resort celebration for guests only. The experience typically includes a parade, live music, themed activities, a boat dock concert, and the resort’s signature “Illumination of the Mountain” nighttime light display.
Ellenville, NY
4th of July Parade and Fireworks
Date: ?
Time: Parade Starts at Noon, Fireworks at 9:30 PM at Joseph Y. Resnick Airport
Location: Liberty Square, Ellenville NY 12428
Admission: Free
Details: The parade kicks off at noon, in downtown Ellenville. The parade route will be on Canal St. and Center St. Fireworks begin at 9:30pm, at the Joseph Y. Resnick airport
4th of July Parade and Touch a Truck Bazaar
Date: Saturday, July 4th 2026
Time: Parade kicks off at 11:00 AM, Bazaar starts at 11:30 AM
Location: The Parish Field in Phoenicia
Admission Price: Free
Details: Hosted by the Phoenicia Fire District and The Phoenicia Business Association. Food, face painting, trucks, and more!
4TH OF JULY EVENTS & FIREWORKS FOR COLUMBIA COUNTY
Kinderhook, NY
4th of July Oration & Ceremony
Date: ?
Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Location: Stephen & Harriet Myers Residence, Kinderhook
Admission: Free
Details: Patriotic oration with historical readings at a preserved Underground Railroad stop.
Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Location: Palatine Park
Admission: Typically Free (2026 admission details have not yet been posted)
Details: Germantown's annual Independence Day Celebration returns to Palatine Park on Sunday, July 5. The event traditionally features live music, food vendors, family activities, and a fireworks display over the lake at approximately 9:30 PM. Gates typically open at 4:00 PM, allowing plenty of time for families to enjoy the festivities before the fireworks begin.
40 Outrageous Fireworks Names That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll