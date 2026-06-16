Looking for a full list of 4th of July fireworks, parades, and events in the Hudson Valley for America's 250th Anniversary! We've got the scoop on where you can find all the festivities for 2026! If you are looking for Fireworks, family-friendly festivals, live music, food trucks, parades, and more -- here's where to celebrate the 4th of July! If we are missing an event, you can send it to us here.

Below is a map of all of the places you'll be able to find fireworks shows across the Hudson Valley. Below the map, we have a complete list of events happening with and without fireworks in the Hudson Valley region.

Do you know of a firework show or 4th of July celebration that you don't see listed? Submit it to us here and we'll add it to our list!

Where to See Fireworks in The Hudson Valley

Map Guide:

Red Star: Before July 4th

Black: On July 4th

Blue: After July 4

2026 Hudson Valley Fireworks and Independence Day Celebrations

*An asterisk indicates a 4th of July event or festival that does not include fireworks.

4TH OF JULY EVENTS & FIREWORKS FOR DUTCHESS COUNTY

Four Brothers Drive‑In Fireworks Movie Night

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 10:30 PM - 11:00 PM

Location: Four Brothers Drive‑In Theatre, Amenia

Admission: Ticketed (movie + fireworks); reserve in advance.

Details: Two PG‑13 movies, live music, mini‑golf & fire‑pit, then fireworks; glamping Airstreams available.

City of Beacon Fireworks

Date: ?

Time: 8:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: Memorial Park, Robert Cahill Dr.

Admission Price: Free

Details: Celebrate with a festive fireworks show at Memorial Park! Come early to grab a bite from the food trucks before the sky lights up at dusk. Limited parking.

East Fishkill – Summer Concert & Fireworks

Date: ?

Time: 9:15 PM

Location: Hopewell Recreation Park, Hopewell Junction

Admission: Free

Details: Rock ’n’ roll tribute concert (Adam & the Newhearts), then fireworks at dusk. Bring your own lawn chair!

Poughkeepsie, NY

City of Poughkeepsie / Walkway Over The Hudson Fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Location: Waryas Park / Walkway Over the Hudson

Admission Price: Waryas Park = Free, Walkway Ticket: $25, Seniors/Vets: $20, 12 & Under: FREE (Must reserve a ticket)

Details: Watch for free from Waryas Park, at the base of Main Street; or purchase a ticket for a vantage point at Walkway Over the Hudson, www.walkway.org.

Mid‑Hudson Discovery Museum Viewing Party: Independence Day Celebration

Date: ?

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Mid‑Hudson Discovery Museum

Admission: Per car: covers museum + parking + fireworks viewing. MEMBERS: $60 per car. NON-MEMBERS: $70 per car. PICNIC PASS ADD-ON: $25 per car

Reserve your spot today by calling (845) 471-0589

Details: Family‑friendly museum night with covered picnic space and direct view of the fireworks.

Renegades Fireworks at Heritage Financial Park

Date: July 2-4, 2026

Time: Baseball game at 7:05 p m, followed by fireworks

Location: Heritage Financial Park, Wappingers Falls

Admission: Ticketed (for baseball game & fireworks); check Renegades website for prices.

Details: Minor‑league baseball game followed by a giant fireworks show. Festivities include games, contests, food vendors.

Annual Fourth of July Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Date: ?

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Van Wyck Hall

Admission: Free

Details: Join the Village of Fishkill for its annual Fourth of July reading of the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the Village Hall starting at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. As an added bonus, the Fishkill Historical Society welcomes a Benjamin Franklin reenactor to read the Declaration.

Annual 4th of July Parade

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: Parade kicks off at 10:00 AM

Location: North Along Rte. 9 from the Drive-In to Town Hall

Admission: Free

Details: Participants should have at least 1 American Flag on their vehicles/floats

Stanford, NY

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: Displays begin shortly after dusk. Location: Stanford Recreation Park, 40 Creamery Road, Stanfordville, NY 12581 Admission: Free! Details: A classic, community-driven display hosted by the Town of Stanford and the Stanford Historical Society.

4TH OF JULY EVENTS & FIREWORKS FOR ORANGE COUNTY

Date: Saturday, July 4th, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Location: Multiple Locations, Fireworks at Rings Pond

Admission Price: Free

Details: Cornwall's 4th of July celebration has quite the all-day lineup featuring a pet show, firehouse breakfast, pie eating contest, children's games, duck derby, live music, parade, flag ceremony, fireworks at rings pond, and A LOT more!

Independence Day Fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Time: Gates open at 6pm

Location: Town of Wallkill Golf Course, 30 Creamery Road, Circleville, NY

Details: Independence Day celebration featuring fireworks, food trucks, summer fun, reenactments, a DJ, and give-aways!

LEGOLAND'S Red, White, & Boom Celebration

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2026

Time: Opens at 10AM, Fireworks at 9:15PM

Location: 1 Legoland Way, Goshen, NY

Admission Price: Tickets Required

Details: Celebrate July 4th at LEGOLAND® New York Resort’s Red, White & BOOM! event, featuring a unique fireworks show that transforms into LEGO® bricks (weather permitting). Enjoy live music, themed food, shows, and hands-on LEGO fun—all included with regular admission.

Stars & Stripes Celebration

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Fancher Davidge Park - 158-170 Lake Ave. Middletown

Admission Price: Free

Details: The 2026 Stars and Stripes Celebration in Middletown will feature music from DJ Echo at 7PM with fireworks to follow at nightfall!

Village of Monroe Independence Day Celebration

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Time: 6:00 - 11:00 pm

Location: Route 17M & Lake Street, Monroe, NY

Admission Price: Free

Details: Rain Date - July 10th

Town of Newburgh Community Day

Date: Thursday July 2nd, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: Algonquin Park/Cronomer Park in Newburgh

Admission Price: Free

Details: Town of Newburgh Community Day will feature family fun for all including food trucks, vendors, live music from Hudson Blue, and a fireworks show!

Food Trucks & Fireworks Festival

Date: Thursday, July 2nd, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: Riverside Park - 4th Street Port Jervis, NY

Admission Price: $5 General Admission, 12 & Under: Free

Details: At the Port Jervis Food Truck and Fireworks Festival, expect food trucks (pay as you go), live music, and fireworks at dark!

4TH OF JULY EVENTS & FIREWORKS FOR SULLIVAN COUNTY

Liberty 4th of July

Date: Saturday, July 4th, 2026

Time: Fun begins at 10AM

Location: Main Street, Liberty NY 12754

Admission: Free

Details: A patriotic parade, Live entertainment, Artisan & craft booths, Delicious food and drinks, An all-make, all-model car show, and Fireworks at dusk! RAIN DATE: Sunday, July 5th, 2026

Mamakating, NY

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM - 10:30 PM

Location: Wurtsboro Airport, 50 Barone Road

Admission Price: Free

Details: The Town of Mamakating will host its annual fireworks and drone show on July 11. The event features a traditional fireworks display combined with a synchronized drone light show, creating one of the more unique summer celebrations in Sullivan County. Additional information on entertainment, vendors, parking, and viewing locations is expected to be released closer to the event date.

4TH OF JULY EVENTS & FIREWORKS FOR ULSTER COUNTY

City of Kingston Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks

Date:

Time: 6:30 PM start, Fireworks at Dusk

Location: Roundout

Admission Price: Free

Details: Visit the Roundout Creek area of Kingston to take in some festive fireworks. Music entertainment provided by the NY Funk Alliance who will be performing R&B, Motown, Disco, Classic Rock, Pop Country, & Contemporary Favorites on the T.R. Gallo Park City Stage.

4th of July Parade & Fireworks

Date:

Time: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Location: Parade: Washington Ave/Robert Moser Drive | Fireworks: Cantine Field

Admission Price: Free

Details: At 11:00 AM the parade kicks off, and at 10:00 PM head over to Cantine Field for a fireworks display!

Haviland Road Fireworks

Date:

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: 87 Haviland Rd, Highland, NY

Admission: Free

Details: A community fireworks show at a central Highland location—bring chairs and snacks!

Old Fashioned Fireworks

Date:

Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: 39 Main Street, Highland NY 12528

Admission: Free

Details: Come down to the Town Field and enjoy a night of Good Old Fashioned Fireworks!

Ulster County Fairgrounds Fireworks Celebration

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Fireworks at dusk)

Location: Ulster County Fairgrounds, 249 Libertyville Rd, New Paltz

Admission Price: $5 per person, Kids Under 10 FREE

Details: Large community celebration hosted by Local at Heart featuring live music, food trucks, beer garden, vendors, kids’ activities, car show, and fireworks at dusk. The event supports local food pantries and veterans.

Mohonk Mountain House

Date: July 2 – July 5, 2026

Time: Evening activities throughout stay (fireworks-style celebration programming varies nightly)

Location: Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, NY

Admission Price: NOT open to the public — overnight guests only (multi-night minimum required)

Details: Mohonk Mountain House does not host a public fireworks event, but instead runs a private Fourth of July resort celebration for guests only. The experience typically includes a parade, live music, themed activities, a boat dock concert, and the resort’s signature “Illumination of the Mountain” nighttime light display.

4th of July Parade and Fireworks

Date: ?

Time: Parade Starts at Noon, Fireworks at 9:30 PM at Joseph Y. Resnick Airport

Location: Liberty Square, Ellenville NY 12428

Admission: Free

Details: The parade kicks off at noon, in downtown Ellenville. The parade route will be on Canal St. and Center St. Fireworks begin at 9:30pm, at the Joseph Y. Resnick airport

Shandaken, NY

4th of July Parade and Touch a Truck Bazaar

Date: Saturday, July 4th 2026

Time: Parade kicks off at 11:00 AM, Bazaar starts at 11:30 AM

Location: The Parish Field in Phoenicia

Admission Price: Free

Details: Hosted by the Phoenicia Fire District and The Phoenicia Business Association. Food, face painting, trucks, and more!

4TH OF JULY EVENTS & FIREWORKS FOR COLUMBIA COUNTY

4th of July Oration & Ceremony

Date: ?

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Stephen & Harriet Myers Residence, Kinderhook

Admission: Free

Details: Patriotic oration with historical readings at a preserved Underground Railroad stop.

Germantown, NY

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Location: Palatine Park

Admission: Typically Free (2026 admission details have not yet been posted)

Details: Germantown's annual Independence Day Celebration returns to Palatine Park on Sunday, July 5. The event traditionally features live music, food vendors, family activities, and a fireworks display over the lake at approximately 9:30 PM. Gates typically open at 4:00 PM, allowing plenty of time for families to enjoy the festivities before the fireworks begin.

Chatham, NY