Police say a 25-year-old man from New York state was arrested while driving a golf cart that had been specially modified. Offcials say they responded to a call that a passenger had fallen out of the golf cart, and suffered serious injuries. Police also say the man driving the cart was intoxicated at the time.

Strange stories like this are an example again how you can be arrested for driving while intoxicated in something aside from just a car, truck, or boat.

State Police had reported back in September, that a man on a lawnmower was arrested in Elizabethtown, New York. While the suspect had initially failed to listen to their commands, troopers said they were able to get him to comply. The suspect allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests, and was arrested, according to offcials.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Driving Golf Cart Drunk

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Chemung man was arrested the night of November 27 after an incident that left a woman seriously injured. WETM reports that the suspect was "driving a modified golf cart designed to drive at higher-than-normal speeds while under the influence" when the passenger fell out of the cart and hit her head.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital. Neither the suspect not the passenger were wearing a seatbelt or helmet, according to police. Police did not indicate how intoxicated the suspect was at the time.

Can You Get a DWI Riding a Golf Cart in New York State?

According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving in a car, motorcycle, moped, electronic bicycle, golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment.

There was this New York state man, who was busted for alleged DWI on a go-kart in early 2023. As stated in previous articles, even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm.

But again there are some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool, a motorized recliner, and even on horseback.

