A heartwarming update to a story we've been following, Tyrel Albin has left for bootcamp, but not before a very special sendoff.

The 18-year-old found himself homeless and lacking family support or resources, until Tyrel found his way to Pat’s Place, a transitional housing program run by Hudson River Housing .

Pat’s Place, in the city of Poughkeepsie, is a transitional supportive housing program for young adults18-24, where they can stay for up to two years while working toward independence. The program provides rent-free housing, structure and support. Residents are able to focus on saving money and building stability while paired with a care manager who helps them set goals and work towards achieving them.

Albin's goal was to enlist in the U.S. Military.

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino shared an update to Albin's story on Facebook Tuesday. Serino said he flew out to Texas for U.S. Air Force boot camp Monday but thanks to the power of social media (the good kind) before he left, "something incredible happened."

"Thanks to all of you sharing the post last week about Tyrel’s inspiring journey from homelessness to the armed services, it reached much further than we ever imagined," Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

From Homeless to High Flight: Teen Heads to the Air Force From Homeless to High Flight: Teen Heads to the Air Force Read More: Tyrel Albin's Journey From Homelessness To Air Force Recruit | https://wpdh.com/pats-place-transforming-lives/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

"His long-lost relatives saw the post and reached out to my office via Messenger," Serino wrote. "They hadn’t known where his journey had taken him, and because of that viral moment, Tyrel was able to speak with both his grandmother and his uncle before he stepped onto that plane."

There are now hopes for a family reunion in the near future, after bootcamp of course!