Police say a 20-year-old New York state man, who drove under the influence of drugs and alcohol, crashed a truck and an ATV into a reservoir. The crash occurred early Thursday morning, as WNYT reports that deputies witnessed a man walking down the road wearing wet clothes.

What is even more unbelievable, is that officials say the very same suspect already has 26 license suspensions. The suspect is now facing a number of charges, including aggravated unlicensed operation.

New York State Man With 26 Suspensions Allegedly Drove Drunk, Crashed In Water

WNYT is reporting that a village of Evans Mills man went off the road Thursday morning, crashing a Ford F-150 truck into a reservoir. The crash happened in the area of Route 32 and Route 143 in the town of Coeymans, according to WNYT.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says that they noticed debris in the road, which lead them to a guardrail that had been damaged. Upon further inspection, deputies said they discovered a "completely submerged Ford F-150 under water as well as an ATV" at the Alcove Reservoir.

The Coeymans Hollow Volunteer Fire Corp. helped remove the truck and the ATV from the water.

Police said once they reached the suspect, he showed signs of intoxication. The suspect's license had been previously suspended on ten different dates, according to officials.

The suspect was arrested, charged, and is due back in court in late November.

