Pull over that tractor! Some people might think it's okay to get behind the wheel if you've had quite a few as long as it's not a car or truck. A 42-year-old New York state man quickly found out that was not the case, after he was busted for driving his 1982 Hesston tractor while plastered, according to officials. And by plastered, we're talking about nearly four times the legal limit, according to police.

The NY Post says the Peterson, NY man was witnessed by police swerving down the road on his tractor July 5. Police pulled the man over and administered field sobriety tests, which he failed, according to a press release. Police say his blood alcohol level was .31%, which is nearly quadruple the state's .08% legal limit. He has now been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, according to the police release. One could say, he was definitely plowed.

But while a .31% is certainly bad, it's not quite as bad as this case from May 2021. Police say they arrested a woman in New York state whose blood alcohol level was over four times the legal limit. Police say they found the 37-year-old woman parked on the side of the road. WIVT says that the woman failed sobriety tests and blew a .33%. Have these people ever heard of services like Uber of Lyft?

But then you have this guy. He was actually arrested for allegedly driving drunk to a drunk driving defense class. This was the case for one New York state man back in March, as the Chautauqua County Sheriff says that the 59-year-old was actually charged with a DWI on his way to a DWI Impact Meeting. Guess he failed the class.