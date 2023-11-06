Police Say New York State Man Drove Drunk, Crashed Three Times

Police say a New York state man was intoxicated when he crashed his vehicle Sunday evening. However, officials say this wasn't just one crash. According to police, the suspect in question proceeded to hit three separate vehicles.

One of the crashes led to injuries, according to officials.

According to figures from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, there were 27,268 impaired driving arrests in the state of New York in 2020, which is actually a 39.6% decrease since 2016.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Drunk, Crashed Three Times

The Rochester Police Department told WROC that a man was driving drunk when he hit a parked car Sunday evening, before driving off towards a nearby intersection. Police said the man then rear-ended another vehicle at a red light, which sent it crashing into a poll.

Get our free mobile app

Not content, police say the suspect then took off from the second collision, only to hit a curb and fence at a parking lot.

See Also: Police Say Intoxicated Ulster County Man Crashed Through Fence and Yard

Police say the two people in the vehicle that was hit from behind were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the suspect, who they describe as a man in his 30s, was arrested.

See Also: Troopers Say Drunk Driver Hit Amish Buggy in New York State

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 11/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Delaware County Woman Pleads Guilty to Felony DWI

WIVT says that a 51-year-old Downsville, NY woman was caught consuming Jägermeister while driving her vehicle back in October 2022. WIVT says that the woman, who has a prior conviction for DWI, pleaded guilty to Felony DWI at the Delaware County Court Monday.

There was no word from sources how high her BAC was at the time of her arrest.

WIVT says that the woman was given 5 years of felony probation supervision and must complete the Delaware County Drug Treatment Program.