Stories such as this serve as a reminder of the dangers law enforcement face any given day. Sometimes what appears to be a routine traffic stop can take a quick turn for the worse. Police say that two New York State troopers suffered injuries after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver.

Officials say that they had already stopped a vehicle Friday night, as they were investigating a suspected drunk driving case, when two of their patrol vehicles were suddenly hit by another vehicle.

The the driver of the second vehicle was also under the influence of alcohol, according to troopers. State Police went on to say that it is "disappointing when individuals make choices that endanger the lives of others, especially those who are working to improve our roadways and protect the public."

New York State Police Patrol Cars Hit By Alleged Drunk, As Cops Investigate Another Drunk

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 16, two New York State Police vehicles were struck by a 2004 gray Toyota RAV4 on the Southern State Parkway, in the town of Babylon.

A 73-year-old Smithtown man has been arrested and charged by police with DWI, according to the press release.

NY State Police NY State Police loading...

Troopers say they were conducting an investigation involving a 2018 GMC Acadia that struck a Department of Transportation light tower in a work zone. The operator, a 32-year-old Bay Shore man, was found to be driving under the influence.

During this investigation State police say they were in their vehicles behind the driver seat when the second suspect's Toyota RAV4, not involved in the original investigation, struck the rear of one troop car pushing it into the other.

NY State police NY State police loading...

According to the press release, all parties were transported to local hospitals with non life threatening injuries.

