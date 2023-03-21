Police Say New York State Husband and Wife Both Charged with DWI

To have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse.

New York State police say they are investigating a one-vehicle crash that left property damage Saturday night. But while they say the suspect behind the wheel was driving way over the legal limit that night, it appears there is more than one suspect. Now, both a husband and wife from New York state are facing charges.

His and Hers DWIs

New York State police said in a press release that a 44-year-old man from Pulaski, NY was traveling south on I-81 when he veered off the west shoulder of the roadway and struck an earth embankment. While the driver wasn't hurt, according to police, his vehicle sustained heavy damage.

But as police were investigating the crash, they say they noticed a second vehicle running and parked along the shoulder near the accident scene. As it turns out, the alleged driver of the second vehicle is the wife of the suspect, and police say their investigation proved that she had driven to the scene to assist her husband.

Police say both were drunk. Police say the man was arrested for Aggravated DWI, with a BAC of .22%. Police also arrested the wife for DWI with a BAC of .14%.

Aggravated DWI in New York and the Potential Penalties

According to DWI Team, an Aggravated DWI essentially means that a driver was operating a vehicle while they had a BAC of at least 0.18%.

According to the Law Office of Stephen Bilkis and Associates, the penalties for an Aggravated DWI first offense is a maximum fine is $2,500 and a driver’s license suspension of one year. A second Aggravated DWI in the past ten years can be punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to four years in prison.