This guy must have either the best or absolute worst cut grass in the entire town?

Police say a man from New York state was arrested for driving while intoxicated late Thursday night. But officials go on that not only has this same suspect been convicted of a previous DWI within the past ten years, it was what he was riding at the time of the latest arrest that's gained attention.

This latest bizarre story once again serves as a reminder that you can be arrested for impaired driving while operating something aside from just a car, truck, or boat. Just a few weeks ago, a New York state man was arrested for alleged DWI while on an electronic bicycle, according to WKTV.

Police Say New York State Man Busted For DWI While On Lawnmower

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 12, troopers responded to a call in the town of Elizabethtown for a report of an individual operating a red lawnmower traveling on the wrong side "yelling at bystanders acting irate."

State Police said they located the red lawnmower at a Stewarts Shop, and interviewed the operator who was identified as 47-year-old man from Westport. While interviewing the suspect, authorities says he was showing signs of impairment.

State Police say the man attempted to leave the area while they were speaking to him.

But while the suspect initially failed to listen to commands, troopers say they were able to get him to comply. The suspect allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests, and was arrested.

The suspect was released, and is due back in court in late September, according to police.

Can You Get a DWI Riding a Lawnmower in New York State?

According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving in a car, motorcycle, moped, electronic bicycle, golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment.

There was this New York state man, who was busted for alleged DWI on a go-kart in early 2023. As stated in previous articles, even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm.

But again there are some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool, a motorized recliner, and even on horseback.

