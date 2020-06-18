It's the end of an era.

This week we've seen headlines every day about locally-owned businesses closing their doors in the Hudson Valley. On Monday it was announced that the Table Talk Diner in Poughkeepsie had shut down. Then Red Barn Pet Supplies in Middletown announced that their family-run business would also be closing after almost four decades.

Now, another long-time Hudson Valley business owner has decided to shut her doors forever. Linda Mabie took to Facebook this week to announce that her unique office supply store in Goshen would be closing after 34 years. Linda's Office Supplies and Gifts is a one-of-a-kind store, offering pens, paper and pencils along with other "funky" gifts.

In a world where big box stores have cornered the market for office supplies, Linda's was a refreshing throwback to the days of independently owned stores that invested in the community. Every year, Mabie would offer a different limited-edition Goshen Christmas ornament. The ornament would depict a scene from the village, and proceeds from the sales of the annual decoration would go towards the building depicted on it. A long-time supporter of the local library, Mabie dedicated several years of the tradition to funding the organization as well as the local historical society.

Google Maps

Mabie posted a message to her "loyal customers" on Wednesday, thanking them for three and a half decades of support.

After pouring my heart and soul into Linda's Office Supplies for the past 34 years, it's the time has come for me to close the store and begin my retirement.

The owner continued to explain that the store will officially close on July 30. During the next month a "50% sale" will take place to sell off all remaining merchandise.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: