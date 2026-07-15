Blueberry season is in full swing in the Hudson Valley!

Fishkill Farms in Hopewell Junction is hosting its annual Blueberry Bash on Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, 2026. The two-day event will feature blueberry-inspired treats, live music, local food vendors, family activities and, of course, the chance to pick your own blueberries.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can stop by the Farm Store for blueberry-inspired treats and specialty items or head to the Treasury Cider Bar for a Blueberry Bash Smash cocktail. Guests can also enter the farm's "Guess the Blueberries" contest, with the closest guess winning a Pick-Your-Own gift card.

Saturday, July 18 Activities

Saturday's Blueberry Bash lineup includes:

Morning yoga led by Red Tail Power Yoga. Tickets are required.

led by Red Tail Power Yoga. Tickets are required. Outdoor pottery workshops with Nature's Impact. Tickets are required for the workshops, but a walk-up clay craft table will also be available.

with Nature's Impact. Tickets are required for the workshops, but a walk-up clay craft table will also be available. Dog adoptions with local rescue Happy Life Animal Rescue.

with local rescue Happy Life Animal Rescue. Live music from the Chris Shamkin Band on the Cider Porch.

from the Chris Shamkin Band on the Cider Porch. Food vendors including Farmer's Fork, Graze & Harvest, Bobby's Brick Oven Pizza and Mia's Sweet Mini Pancakes.

Sunday, July 19 Activities

The celebration continues Sunday with:

Dog adoptions with CARE of DC.

with CARE of DC. Live bluegrass music from Lily of the Valley on the Main Stage.

from Lily of the Valley on the Main Stage. Food vendors including Farmer's Fork, Graze & Harvest, Mia's Sweet Mini Pancakes and True Kettle Corn.

Want to Pick Your Own Blueberries?

Pick-Your-Own is available by reservation only during Blueberry Bash weekend. Reservations for July 18 and 19 are scheduled to open on the Fishkill Farms website on Thursday, July 16. Each Pick-Your-Own reservation also includes wagon rides throughout the day.

Reservations are not required to enjoy the food vendors, Farm Store, Treasury Cider Bar, dog adoptions or live music. Parking is also free!