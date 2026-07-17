If you thought you had seen it all, Yonkers Police just dropped body camera and surveillance footage that looks more like an action movie than a routine arrest.

Yonkers PD arrests driver of Lambo Yonkers PD arrests driver of Lambo

The department has released dramatic video showing officers taking a 23-year-old Bronx man into custody after he allegedly tried to evade police in a $250,000 Lamborghini Urus.

According to Yonkers Police, officers received a License Plate Reader alert on July 13 that the luxury SUV had entered the city with a suspended registration. Police say they further discovered, that its driver, identified as Mohammed Al Lahabi, of the Bronx, had previously fled from police in multiple jurisdictions.

Knowing the suspect had a history of running, police say that's when they devised a plan before he ever got back behind the wheel.

Yonkers PD arrests driver of Lambo Yonkers PD arrests driver of Lambo

The video shows officers surrounding the Lamborghini in a parking lot at 132 Bronx River Road after a Stop Stick tire deflation device was secretly placed beneath the vehicle. Police boxed in the SUV with patrol cars, leaving little room for an escape.

According to investigators, Al Lahabi refused repeated commands to get out of the vehicle and instead drove toward police cruisers and officers in an attempt to break free. That's when the video shows officers attempting to break the windows of the SUV.

Yonkers PD arrests driver of Lambo Yonkers PD arrests driver of Lambo

After realizing there was no way out, he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Yonkers Police charged Al Lahabi with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree assault. Officials say additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The department posted the footage on social media with a tongue-in-cheek warning to would-be fugitives: "Don't run from the police, and definitely don't do it in Yonkers."

You can watch the full police video below.