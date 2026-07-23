Tuesday's severe thunderstorms did more than bring heavy rain to the Hudson Valley. Reports popped up all over social media during and after the storm about possible tornadoes touching down across the state.

The National Weather Service has now confirmed that an EF-0 tornado did briefly touch down in Westchester County Tuesday.

According to the agency's damage survey, the tornado developed in Purchase, near the SUNY campus, around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, traveling about 1.8 miles toward Rye Brook before dissipating seven minutes later.

Peak winds were estimated at 85 mph, and no injuries or fatalities were reported.



The tornado first touched down near Manhattanville University, just south of SUNY Purchase, where several trees were reportedly uprooted and large branches were snapped. The National Weather Service said it lifted and touched down two more times, causing additional tree damage and bringing down utility wires before ending near Lawridge Drive.

The NWS radar detected rotation within the storm along with debris being lofted into the air combined with the narrow damage path on the ground, which caused the meteorologists to conclude the damage was caused by a tornado rather than straight-line winds.

While tornadoes are relatively rare in the Hudson Valley, they can develop quickly during powerful summer thunderstorms.

An EF-0 is the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with winds between 65 and 85 mph, but it was still strong enough to uproot trees, damage roofs, and knock down power lines.

Tornado Watch Vs. Tornado Warning

It's also a good reminder of the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form, while a warning means one has been spotted or indicated by radar and you should seek shelter immediately.