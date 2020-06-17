Family-Owned Hudson Valley Pet Supply Store Closes After 39 Years

Another long-time Hudson Valley business has announced they are closing after almost four decades.

The local economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday the Table Talk Diner in Poughkeepsie closed their doors after ten years of business. Now, another family-run operation is sadly shutting down.

Orange County pet owners have been getting their pet food and supplies from Red Barn in Middletown for over 39 years. The locally-owned store boasted a huge selection of supplies "from dog and cat to goat and pig."

Google Maps

A message on the business' website announced the closure and thanked customers for an "amazing journey."

We appreciate the past 39 years of your loyal support more than you will ever know. We have built long-lasting relationships with many of our customers and we are beyond thankful for the patronage that you have given us over the years. We have seen your families flourish, watched your children grow and loved your pets as if they were our own. We will forever cherish your laughs and monents at the counter.

The thank-you message was signed by Jerry, Chuck, Zina and Amy.

It's unclear what will become of the big red building on County Rd 78 that now lays vacant. The 6,500-square-foot store is currently listed for sale.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: