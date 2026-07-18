There are few "holidays" worth celebrating with dessert, but National Ice Cream Day is definitely one of them.

This year, National Ice Cream Day falls on Sunday, July 19, and ice cream shops across New York are marking the occasion with free scoops, special discounts, and limited-time offers.

Whether you're looking to support a Hudson Valley favorite or grab a deal from a national chain, there are plenty of ways to cool off without melting your wallet.

Friendly's Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream

Friendly's is celebrating both National Ice Cream Day and the restaurant's 91st birthday by giving every guest a free cone or dish of ice cream on Sunday. No purchase is required, making it one of the best deals of the day if there's a location near you.

Stewart's Shops Is Celebrating All Month Long

If you're a New Yorker, chances are you've had Stewart's ice cream at least once. While Stewart's isn't offering a one-day giveaway, the company is celebrating National Ice Cream Month throughout July with rotating weekly specials.

Dairy Queen Has a Sweet Reward

Dairy Queen Rewards members can score a free Dilly Bar with a purchase of $1 or more through July 19. The offer is available through the DQ app.

Baskin-Robbins Wants to Fill Your Freezer

Planning to bring ice cream home for the family? Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can save $5 on purchases of $20 or more from July 19 through July 25, making it a great time to stock up.

Shake Shack Is Offering Discounted Frozen Custard

If frozen custard is more your style than traditional ice cream, Shake Shack is offering $3 frozen custard through its app and website with the promo code CUSTARDTIME.

Stop & Shop Is Offering a Free Tub

Some Stop & Shop locations are helping shoppers celebrate with a free 1.5-quart container of store-brand ice cream for loyalty members. The promotion runs while supplies last through July 23.

Don't Forget the Hudson Valley Favorites

Not every great ice cream stop is offering a national promotion, but that doesn't mean they aren't worth the trip. Hudson Valley favorites like Bellvale Farms Creamery in Warwick, Holy Cow in Red Hook, Joe's Dairy Bar in Hopewell Junction, and Zoe's Ice Cream Barn in LaGrangeville remain some of the region's most popular destinations during the summer months.

Many locally owned shops announce surprise National Ice Cream Day specials on social media, so it's worth checking your favorite neighborhood stand before heading out.