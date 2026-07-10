New York’s ‘Soup Queen’ to Open Diner in Hudson Valley

A woman who's built a soup empire is now taking over a vintage Hudson Valley diner and is ready to relaunch it as her own.

One of the Hudson Valley's most unique roadside landmarks is ready to see new life as "Kiki's".

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Originally built in 1956, the diner is one of the last surviving examples of a Kullman Dutchess prefabricated diner car. The stainless steel structure was originally located in Pennsylvania before it was rescued from demolition in 2005 and relocated to the Hudson Valley. After an extensive restoration, it has remained a recognizable landmark in Elizaville ever since.

A popular location for TV commercials and Hollywood productions, the diner has been used as a backdrop for several projects, including the Apple TV series Brightside. The most popular movie filmed at the diner was The Dead Don't Die starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi and Danny Glover.

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Just a year ago, we reported that the legendary Elizaville Diner and the deli next door were put on the market for $1.2 million.

Now, with a new owner, the vintage diner at 573 E. Kerleys Corners Road in Elizaville is set for its next chapter.

The Elizaville Diner will become Kiki's Elizaville Diner when it holds an official grand opening and community party on Sunday, July 26. Festivities begin at noon and will include live music through 6pm, cornhole, a dunk tank and plenty of food for guests who want to check out the newly reopened restaurant.

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From Soup Queen to Hudson Valley Diner Owner

Sarah Khoshaba says her path to owning a diner wasn't exactly traditional.

After spending years working in the music industry, the pandemic inspired her to pursue a longtime passion for food. She started selling homemade soup on Instagram under the name "Soup Queen," which eventually grew into pop-up events before leading to her first restaurant, Gunther's, in Queens.

She says frequent trips to the Hudson Valley with her dogs made her fall in love with the area, and owning a classic diner had always been a dream. When the Elizaville diner became available again, she knew it was the opportunity she'd been waiting for.

The restaurant is named after her dog, Kiki. While customers won't be meeting the four-legged namesake during opening weekend because, as Khoshaba jokes, "he's a flight risk," she says she'll happily show visitors plenty of pictures.

What to Expect at Kiki's Diner

Khoshaba says diners can expect the classic comfort food they've come to expect from a neighborhood diner, along with a few surprises.

More importantly, she hopes Kiki's becomes the kind of place where people feel comfortable stopping in for a quick breakfast, meeting friends over coffee or spending a little extra time catching up with neighbors.

If you can't wait to check out some of Kiki's menu items, you can get a sneak preview on the restaurant's Instagram page.