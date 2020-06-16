Famed Hudson Valley Diner Permanently Closes

A popular Hudson Valley diner has closed its doors forever.

As many local restaurants begin to reopen after being shut down during the global pandemic, one legendary diner will not be serving customers anymore. On Monday the doors were permanently shut at the Table Talk Diner on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

Located across from Barnes and Noble in the Spackenkill Plaza, the Table Talk Diner has been a favorite spot for Hudson Valley food lovers looking for a quality, affordable meal. Offering a huge menu of fresh, home-cooked diner food, the Table Talk diner quickly gained a loyal following of customers after being open by the Vanikiotis family a decade ago.

The owners of the Red Line Diner in Fishkill and The Daily Planet in Lagrangeville opened the Table Talk as their "newest" restaurant venture 10 years ago. It's unclear why the business is now closing, but signs have been plastered in front of the business for the past few months reminding customers that the diner was offering curbside pickup during the pandemic. At a time when inside dining has been forbidden, many local restaurants have been suffering from financial difficulties.

A message on the Table Talk Diner's website announced the closure and thanked customers for their support.

To all my friends, neighbors and Table Talk customer family, as of Monday, June 15th, the Table Talk Diner will permanently close for business.I want to say a big THANK YOU to everyone for your support, loyalty and patronage over the past 10 years.I will be forever grateful for the time spent in your company – I’ve met some wonderful people and learned so much.Table Talk’s run has been a good one. I hope to see you all at one of my family’s other locations: Red Line Diner in Fishkill, Daily Planet Diner in Lagrangeville.

The Spackenkill plaza has suffered several vacancies over the past few years. EMS, located right next to the Table Talk Diner closed down a couple of years ago and still remains empty. Recently, Pier One Imports announced plans to shut down all of its stores nationwide, including the location in the plaza. Starbucks has also announced the closure of 400 locations nationwide, although they have not revealed which locations will be shutting down. According to the Royal Properties, owners of the Spackenkill Plaza, Nothing Bundt Cakes is scheduled to open soon in the plaza, but their exact location was not disclosed.

