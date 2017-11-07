WPDH is Now Available on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

WPDH is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. Listen to your favorite classic rock songs, let Boris, Robyn, Hopkins, and Smitty get you through your workday, and get the latest Hudson Valley traffic, weather, and news on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up WPDH on your device is easy just say, “Alexa, play WPDH."

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still, having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email.