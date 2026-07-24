July 22 is now officially a special day in the Town of Wappingers.

The day was dubbed by officials as Tyler Adams Day during the soccer star's return to his hometown this week.

Adams was at the Martz Field Wednesday in celebration of renovations made to the Tyler Adams Soccer Pitch thanks to Scott's Lawn Care in conjunction with Every Kid Sports through the Keep It Real initiative. The Keep It Real initiative is a partnership with Scotts Miracle Gro to encourage natural grass fields for safer play.

To kick off the new partnership, Adams hosted a field day at his childhood playing field, and he got quite the warm welcome home party.

The 27-year-old U.S. Men's National Team captain was welcomed by local officials, helped cut the ribbon on his namesake field, signed autographs and played with the kids.

Tyler Adams Soccer Career

The Hudson Valley native is fresh off of his World Cup appearance as the Captain of the Men's U.S. team.

Read More: Wappingers Falls Native Tyler Adams Does Hudson Valley Proud |

As a teen, Adams joined the New York Red Bulls academy and later made his professional debut with them.

Luke Hales, Getty Images Luke Hales, Getty Images

He then moved to Germany's RB Leipzig, where he became one of the top defensive midfielders in Europe. He later joined Premier League club Bournemouth, where he still holds a spot.

At just 27 years old, Adams has already appeared in two World Cups and has become the heartbeat of the U.S. Men's National Team.