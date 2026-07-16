Pros and Cons of Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent: What You Need to Know

The debate over ending the twice-yearly clock change is back in the national spotlight. On July 14, 2026, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the Sunshine Protection Act by a bipartisan 308-117 vote, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across most of the country. That means no more "spring forward" or "fall back."

The bill now heads to the Senate, where its future is uncertain. Senate leaders say there isn't yet enough support to guarantee passage, despite backing from President Donald Trump.

If it becomes law, Americans in most states would keep the clocks one hour ahead year-round. Arizona and Hawaii, which already stay on standard time, would remain unchanged.

👍 Pros of Permanent Daylight Saving Time

1. No More Changing the Clocks

Twice a year, millions of Americans lose sleep or spend time resetting clocks. Permanent DST would eliminate that hassle for good.

2. More Daylight After Work

One of the biggest selling points is brighter evenings during the winter, giving people more daylight for outdoor activities, errands, sports, and family time.

3. Potential Economic Boost

Retail stores, restaurants, golf courses, and entertainment venues generally benefit from extra daylight after work, when more people are likely to shop or spend money.

4. Fewer Problems Linked to Time Changes

Research has found the spring time change is associated with temporary increases in:

Traffic crashes

Workplace injuries

Heart attacks

Sleep disruption

Eliminating the clock changes could reduce those seasonal spikes.

5. Easier Scheduling

Keeping one consistent clock year-round would simplify travel, business scheduling, and everyday routines.

Cons of Permanent Daylight Saving Time

1. Very Dark Winter Mornings

This is the biggest concern.

Many communities wouldn't see sunrise until after 8:30 a.m., while some northern cities could approach 9:00 a.m. or later during winter.

2. School Safety Concerns

Critics worry children would be waiting for school buses and walking to school in darkness for weeks each winter.

3. Sleep Experts Prefer Standard Time

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine supports permanent standard time, not permanent daylight time. Experts say morning sunlight better matches the body's natural circadian rhythm, improving sleep, alertness, and overall health.

4. The U.S. Already Tried It Once

During the 1973-74 energy crisis, the U.S. temporarily adopted year-round Daylight Saving Time. Public support quickly faded after complaints about dark mornings, especially involving school children, and Congress repealed it within months.

5. Northern States Feel the Effects More

States farther north would experience the latest winter sunrises, making the proposal more controversial in those regions than in southern states.

Where Things Stand Now

The House has approved permanent Daylight Saving Time, but nothing changes yet.

The Senate must also pass the bill before it can go to the president's desk. Senate leaders have indicated the measure faces significant hurdles, so Americans should still expect to turn their clocks back this November unless Congress acts.