We all know that paying for subscription services is not fun, but luckily a lot of deals have been popping up through different brand partnerships and free trials.

But if you're looking to get MORE out of your subscription... keep reading.

Here's a fun little "did you know?" that might make your Netflix bill sting a little less. If you're paying for Netflix, you're also paying for a library of more than 100 games, and a lot of subscribers have no idea they're included.

It's basically Netflix's version of Apple Arcade. Every game is included with your subscription, so there are no ads, no in-app purchases, and no extra fees.

The library has everything from quick puzzle and card games to racing, sports, action, and interactive story games. There are also games based on Netflix hits like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Love Is Blind, and The Queen's Gambit, plus big-name titles like Red Dead Redemption, WWE 2K25, Sonic Mania Plus, and Street Fighter IV.

Netflix has quietly been building its gaming library over the past few years as another perk for subscribers. While the company is still best known for binge-worthy shows and movies, it's been adding everything from casual mobile games to recognizable console titles in an effort to give members even more value without raising the cost of individual games.

Whether you're killing time in a waiting room, entertaining the kids on a road trip, or just looking for something different after you've finished your latest binge-watch, the games are surprisingly easy to jump into. Since your Netflix login unlocks everything, you can download a game in just a few taps and start playing without worrying about extra purchases or constant pop-up ads.

If you've never noticed them, just open the Netflix app and tap the Games tab, or search "Netflix Games" in the App Store or Google Play.