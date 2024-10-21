McDonald's popular McRib sandwich has come and gone at select locations since the early 1980s. In 2020, McDonald's brought back the McRib to every McDonald's in the country for the first time since 2012. Before that, the limited-time menu item has been rolled only at certain McDonald's locations, making it hard to find for many.

The McRib was even briefly "retired" for a while, until the fast food franchise brought the item back in 2023. Now, could the sandwich, which website Chew Boom described as "seasoned boneless pork patty dipped in tangy BBQ sauce", be coming back yet again?

McDonald's in New York State

McDonald's has numerous stores across New York State and the Hudson Valley. According to Stacker, which compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in New York using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.

McDonald's currently has 655 locations in the state.

Could McDonald's McRib Return Once Again Across New York State?

Yahoo reports that the McRib returned to menus at McDonald's locations in the UK in October 2024. If the McRib is back in other countries, then it makes sense that'll be back in the States as well, right? McDonald’s US President Joe Erlinger told the Today Show that the McRib will return to the U.S. "later this year"

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Some local affiliates in areas like Kansas and Missouri have reported that the McRib could be back by November, and be available until January 2025 according to Yahoo.

Some previous McRib releases have only been available at certain locations, and it is not certain if the next return will include New York. However, given the demand, it wouldn't 't be surprising if it were to come back at all McDonald's locations in the U.S.

